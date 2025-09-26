Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $8.28 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $57.95 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.