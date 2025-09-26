Embree Financial Group Purchases 4,459 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Embree Financial Group lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

