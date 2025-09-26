Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

Comcast Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

