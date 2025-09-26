Embree Financial Group Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Embree Financial Group reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.22.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $133.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

