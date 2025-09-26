McAdam LLC Buys 700 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

