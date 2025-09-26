Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $23,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $492.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $544.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

