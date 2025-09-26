Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,247 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $73,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $256.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average of $212.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.66.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

