Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 230.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. CX Institutional grew its position in Expedia Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 12,637 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Expedia Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 59,537 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $215.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.93.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,479,743. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

