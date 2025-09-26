Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF $PFFV

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the quarter. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 61,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

PFFV opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

