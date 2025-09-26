Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $406.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.07. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

