Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 378 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VONV stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

