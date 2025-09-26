Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Acquired by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

VCSH opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

