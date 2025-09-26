Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3,008.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $290.34 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $213.26 and a 12 month high of $297.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.59.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

