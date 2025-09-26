Rebalance LLC Sells 12,653 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Rebalance LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.3% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

IYR opened at $95.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

