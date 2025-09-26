Paysign, Inc. $PAYS Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Paysign worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysign by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 179,814 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Paysign by 901.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Paysign by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 90,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Paysign by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 271,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYS shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Paysign from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson set a $9.00 price target on Paysign in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Paysign Stock Performance

Shares of PAYS opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Paysign, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $303.83 million, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 9.90%. Paysign has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Strobo sold 26,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $188,033.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 247,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,286.10. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 26,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $186,942.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 147,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,810.76. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,602 shares of company stock worth $1,131,578. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paysign Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

