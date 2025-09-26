Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 165.1% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 241,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $49.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1092 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

