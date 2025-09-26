Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,131 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 658,835.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,284,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 221,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,532 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $290.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.11 and a 12-month high of $296.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.83.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.6262 per share. This represents a yield of 110.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

