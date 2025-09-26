Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Stock Position Decreased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

