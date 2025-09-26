Rebalance LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,839,000 after buying an additional 496,070 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.