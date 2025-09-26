iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF $ISCB Stock Position Cut by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 48,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $247.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

