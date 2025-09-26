U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,827 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJUN. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.5% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 114,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 293,307 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $226,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 1.5%

PJUN stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $746.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

