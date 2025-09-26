ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 539,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,045 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $22,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,103,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,995,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,118,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after buying an additional 225,972 shares during the last quarter. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,589,000. Finally, Collier Financial boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,316.6% in the first quarter. Collier Financial now owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.