ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 539,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,045 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $22,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,103,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,995,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,118,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after buying an additional 225,972 shares during the last quarter. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,589,000. Finally, Collier Financial boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,316.6% in the first quarter. Collier Financial now owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,999 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
