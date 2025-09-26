Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $203.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.