iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Acquired by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.1% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $141.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

