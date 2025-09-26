Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $203.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

