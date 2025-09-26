iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN is New Insight Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

New Insight Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 3.3% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,929,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 534,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,953,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 298.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,649,000 after buying an additional 214,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $103.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

