Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July $NJUL

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 16.1%
NJUL stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
