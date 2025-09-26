Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July $NJUL

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 16.1%

NJUL stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.