BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,903,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,450 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.