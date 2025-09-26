American National Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

American National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 337.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.77. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $121.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

