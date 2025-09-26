Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Investors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $123.76 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.21.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

