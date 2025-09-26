Steph & Co. Purchases 1,644 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Steph & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 249.0% in the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Level Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

