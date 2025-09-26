MontVue Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF $IXG

MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXG stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.23.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

