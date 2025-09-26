Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.6364.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,539 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,465,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,991,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,578,000 after acquiring an additional 347,456 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,621,000 after acquiring an additional 766,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,343 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC opened at $97.20 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

