Critical Analysis: Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) & PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) and PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and PENN Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz 2.33% 4.83% 3.64% PENN Entertainment -1.12% -4.36% -0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kidoz and PENN Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 0.00 PENN Entertainment 1 6 11 0 2.56

Valuation & Earnings

PENN Entertainment has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.99%. Given PENN Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than Kidoz.

This table compares Kidoz and PENN Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $14.01 million 1.56 $350,000.00 N/A N/A PENN Entertainment $6.58 billion 0.43 -$311.50 million ($0.56) -34.89

Kidoz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PENN Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Kidoz has a beta of -3.35, indicating that its stock price is 435% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PENN Entertainment has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. The company's portfolio also includes PENN Play, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, PENN Play, theScore, theScore Bet, theScore esports, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

