Comparing BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) and Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Compass Diversified and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified 0 2 2 0 2.50 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.33%. Given Compass Diversified’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Diversified is more favorable than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified 0.56% 13.43% 3.98% BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Compass Diversified and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.7% of Compass Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Compass Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass Diversified and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified $2.20 billion 0.23 $12.81 million ($1.28) -5.29 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Compass Diversified has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Compass Diversified has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass Diversified beats BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $100 million and $800 million in companies with an EBITDA between $15 million to $80 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Diversified was founded in 2006 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Costa Mesa, California.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years. It was formerly known as Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. was formed on November 22, 1989 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.