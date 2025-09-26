Reviewing ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) & Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) and Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and Siemens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies -203.65% -47.61% -39.34% Siemens 12.59% 12.61% 5.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and Siemens”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $3.60 million 10.65 -$5.30 million ($0.11) -6.65 Siemens $82.35 billion 2.54 $9.00 billion $6.75 19.34

Siemens has higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siemens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ClearSign Technologies and Siemens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Siemens 1 7 1 1 2.20

ClearSign Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.52%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than Siemens.

Volatility & Risk

ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siemens has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Siemens shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Siemens beats ClearSign Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong. The company's technologies include ClearSign core burner technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic or metal flame stabilizing structure; ClearSign core process burner technology that provides a direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; ClearSign core boiler burner technology; ClearSign core flaring burners that can be used individually, or in combination, to provide a flare product with extremely low nitrogen oxide emissions; and ClearSign eye flame sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications. It serves energy, institutional, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Siemens

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments. The Digital Industries segment provides automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, servo motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; software for production and product lifecycle management, and simulation and testing of mechatronic systems; and the Mendix cloud-native low-code application development platform. The Smart Infrastructure segment offers products, systems, solutions, services, and software to support sustainable transition in energy generation from fossil and renewable sources; sustainable buildings and communities; and buildings, electrification, and electrical products. The Mobility segment provides rail passenger and freight transportation, such as vehicles, trams and light rail, and commuter trains, as well as trains and passenger coaches; locomotives and solutions for automated transportation; products and solutions for rail automation; electrification products; maintenance and digital services; and digital and cloud-based solutions, and related services. The Siemens Healthineers segment develops, manufactures, and sells various diagnostic and therapeutic products and services; and provides clinical consulting and training services. The SFS segment offers debt and equity investments; leasing, lending, and working capital, structured, equipment, and project financing; and financial advisory services. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.