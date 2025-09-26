Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.3750.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $16.66 on Friday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Mattel had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Mattel by 995.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mattel by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mattel by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

