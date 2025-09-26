Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Price Target at $311.41

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.4118.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cfra Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 3.0%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $302.79 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $176.61 and a 1 year high of $321.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.