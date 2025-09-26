Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.9091.

Several research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

In related news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $999,210. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,769,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $40,544,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $55,429,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,287,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,366,000 after acquiring an additional 477,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after acquiring an additional 371,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $71.26 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

