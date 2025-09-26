Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Stake Trimmed by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.6%

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $261.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.