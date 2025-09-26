Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 88,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.