North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $377,000 Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 27,955.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 43,051 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $199.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average of $152.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

