AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,187,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,291 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,203,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,228,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,239,000 after buying an additional 378,198 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,551,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after buying an additional 102,114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 2.4%

BATS:USHY opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

