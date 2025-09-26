GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 226.9% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 143.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE FE opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

