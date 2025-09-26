Parallel Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF $OGIG

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 8,531.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,380,000.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OGIG opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.73 million, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

About ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (OGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Global Internet Giants index. The fund tracks an index of global internet and internet technology stocks, selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. OGIG was launched on Jun 5, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

