Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 420 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 36.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,462,000 after purchasing an additional 421,279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2,723.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.82.

Shares of TRI opened at $157.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $151.60 and a one year high of $218.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

