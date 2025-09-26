Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ResMed were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ResMed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $19,540,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 68,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ResMed by 265.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.20.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at $127,303,978.44. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,588 shares of company stock worth $5,289,241. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $267.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.50 and a 200 day moving average of $251.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Recommended Stories

