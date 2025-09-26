Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 726 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $31,983,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,719,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,335,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This trade represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,545 shares of company stock worth $25,040,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $214.15 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.