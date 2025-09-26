Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires New Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.63.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $420.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.