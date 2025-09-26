AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AGCO by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. This trade represents a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE AGCO opened at $108.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

